Justin Thomas delivers a bogey-free 6-under 67 in the first at the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas rattles the flagstick on No. 15 at SentryIn the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas hit 12 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Thomas finished his day in 2nd at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Justin Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Thomas's 136 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
On the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.
After a 352 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.
