In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Rickie Fowler hit 11 of 15 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Matt Kuchar; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; and Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Rickie Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a 378 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Fowler chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Fowler's 191 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Fowler had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Fowler's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Fowler's 107 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.