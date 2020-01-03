-
Jim Herman shoots Even-par 73 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Herman hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at even for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 22nd at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 520-yard par-4 first, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.
At the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Herman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Herman to 1 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Herman hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.
After a 247 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Herman chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
At the 384-yard par-4 10th, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
