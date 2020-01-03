-
Gary Woodland finishes with Even-par 73 in first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Gary Woodland hit 11 of 15 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 22nd at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a 310 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Woodland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to even for the round.
At the 550-yard par-4 17th, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.
After a 351 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.
