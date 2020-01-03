In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Brendon Todd hit 13 of 15 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Todd finished his day tied for 11th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Brendon Todd had a 359-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Todd got on the green in 2 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Todd hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Todd to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Todd hit his 97 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Todd chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

Todd hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.