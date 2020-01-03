In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Dustin Johnson hit 9 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 16th at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 520-yard par-4 first, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 1 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 185 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Johnson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 12th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.