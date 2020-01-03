-
Dylan Frittelli comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli curls in a 23-foot birdie on No. 18 at SentryIn the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Dylan Frittelli makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Dylan Frittelli hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Frittelli finished his day tied for 16th at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Dylan Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dylan Frittelli to even for the round.
On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 369-yard par-4 16th. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 550-yard par-4 17th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
