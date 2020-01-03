-
Kevin Kisner putts well in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 15 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 16th at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Kevin Kisner got a bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kevin Kisner to 1 over for the round.
On the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Kisner hit his 131 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
