Nate Lashley shoots 2-under 71 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nate Lashley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 11th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 219-yard par-3 second, Lashley missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Lashley to even for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Lashley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lashley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
