Sung Kang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 16th at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Kang had a 361-yard drive to the right intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kang chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kang at 1 under for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 10th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Kang's tee shot went 146 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 357 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Kang chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Kang had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Kang chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kang's 85 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.