J.B. Holmes hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Holmes finished his day in 34th at 5 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Holmes to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Holmes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Holmes to even for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Holmes's tee shot went 275 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 78 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Holmes had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Holmes's tee shot went 145 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Holmes got a bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 2 over for the round.