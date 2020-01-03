-
Chez Reavie shoots 1-over 74 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 02, 2020
Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Reavie hit his 74 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Reavie had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
