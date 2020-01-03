In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Graeme McDowell hit 9 of 15 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, McDowell hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to even-par for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, McDowell's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, McDowell hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved McDowell to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McDowell's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 3 over for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 550-yard par-4 17th hole, McDowell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.