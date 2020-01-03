  • Graeme McDowell shoots 1-over 74 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Graeme McDowell makes a 44 foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Graeme McDowell sinks a 44-foot birdie on No. 17 at Sentry

    In the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Graeme McDowell makes a 44 foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.