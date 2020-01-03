In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kevin Na hit 9 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 32nd at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Na got a double bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Na to 2 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Na got on the green in 2 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Na to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Na hit his 76 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Na to 2 over for the round.

Na his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Na to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Na's 111 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 over for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to even-par for the round.