In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Paul Casey hit 12 of 15 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Casey hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Casey at 1 over for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Casey's 101 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Casey's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Casey went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Casey to 3 over for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 2 over for the round.

After a 358 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Casey chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.