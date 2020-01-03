In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 11th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Palmer hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Palmer to even-par for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Palmer's 78 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 383-yard par-4 13th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to even-par for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.