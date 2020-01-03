-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 68 by Matt Kuchar in the first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions
-
January 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Matt Kuchar gets up-and-down for birdie at SentryIn the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Matt Kuchar hit 14 of 15 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kuchar finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Rickie Fowler; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 7 under; and Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Matt Kuchar chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kuchar's 93 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.
At the 369-yard par-4 16th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Kuchar stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Kuchar to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.