-
-
Matthew Wolff shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Matthew Wolff’s solid approach yields 2-foot birdie at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Matthew Wolff hits his 97-yard approach shot on the par-5 16th hole to 2 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
Matthew Wolff hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wolff hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 11th. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Wolff chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Wolff hit his 97 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 18th, Wolff's tee shot went 319 yards to the native area, his second shot went 44 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 139 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.