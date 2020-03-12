  • Matthew Wolff shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Matthew Wolff hits his 97-yard approach shot on the par-5 16th hole to 2 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff’s solid approach yields 2-foot birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Matthew Wolff hits his 97-yard approach shot on the par-5 16th hole to 2 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.