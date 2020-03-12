-
Cameron Champ shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Champ’s solid tee shot set up 8-foot birdie at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Cameron Champ hits his 8-yard tee shot on the par-3 17th hole to 8 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
Cameron Champ hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Champ had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 third, Champ hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Champ hit his 231 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Champ chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Champ hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Champ's 144 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 5 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Champ had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Champ to 4 under for the round.
