Wyndham Clark hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 97th at 1 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.

After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 13th green, Clark suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Clark at 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Clark had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.