Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Morikawa's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Morikawa had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Morikawa's 184 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th Morikawa hit his tee shot 317 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Morikawa had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.