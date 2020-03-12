-
Aaron Wise finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Aaron Wise hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 85th at even par; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wise hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 11th. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
Wise got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to even-par for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 first, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to even for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Wise chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wise hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
