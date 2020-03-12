-
Sepp Straka shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Sepp Straka hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 12th at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, and Cameron Champ are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jim Herman, Michael Thompson, Branden Grace, Marc Leishman, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Straka's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Straka hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Straka at 3 under for the round.
