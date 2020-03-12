-
J.T. Poston shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston chips in for eagle at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, J.T. Poston chips in from just short of the green to make eagle at the par-4 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Poston chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
