Matt Wallace hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 62nd at 3 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 7 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Cameron Champ, Keith Mitchell, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Wallace's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 2 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Wallace chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Wallace's tee shot went 174 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Wallace got to the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt to save par. This put Wallace at 3 over for the round.