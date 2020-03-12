In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 37th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Muñoz's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Muñoz's tee shot went 186 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Muñoz's 167 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.