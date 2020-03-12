Xander Schauffele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 37th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Schauffele's tee shot went 239 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Schauffele chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 181-yard par-3 13th, Schauffele missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Schauffele had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Schauffele's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.