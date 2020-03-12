In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 33rd at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Branden Grace, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jim Herman, Cameron Champ, and Michael Thompson are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 15th, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put McCarthy at even-par for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

McCarthy's tee shot went 248 yards to the native area, his second shot went 67 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 114 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 sixth, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put McCarthy at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, McCarthy's 173 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, McCarthy's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.