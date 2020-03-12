  • Denny McCarthy shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Denny McCarthy lands his 146-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Denny McCarthy sticks tee shot to birdie No. 17 at THE PLAYERS

    In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Denny McCarthy lands his 146-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.