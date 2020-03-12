Bryson DeChambeau hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 7 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Branden Grace, Keith Mitchell, Patrick Cantlay, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Bryson DeChambeau hit an approach shot from 270 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, DeChambeau hit his next to the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

DeChambeau missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, DeChambeau hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 seventh. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, DeChambeau's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.