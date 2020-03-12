-
-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Victor Perez in the first round at the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Victor Perez’s lengthy birdie putt at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Victor Perez sinks a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Victor Perez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Perez finished his round tied for 23rd at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rafa Cabrera Bello, Si Woo Kim, Marc Leishman, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Victor Perez's 89 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Victor Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.