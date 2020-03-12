-
Sam Burns shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Sam Burns hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 95th at 1 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.
At the 423-yard par-4 first, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Burns's 170 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Burns chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.
