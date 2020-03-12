-
Adam Schenk shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Schenk’s lengthy birdie putt at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Adam Schenk sinks a 73-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Adam Schenk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 61st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.
On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 73-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
At the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to even for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
