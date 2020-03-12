  • Adam Schenk shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Adam Schenk sinks a 73-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Schenk’s lengthy birdie putt at THE PLAYERS

    In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Adam Schenk sinks a 73-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.