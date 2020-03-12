-
Jazz Janewattananond putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 first round in the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jazz Janewattananond hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Janewattananond finished his round tied for 135th at 4 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.
After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Jazz Janewattananond hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th. This moved Jazz Janewattananond to 3 over for the round.
On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Janewattananond reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Janewattananond had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Janewattananond reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to even for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 third, Janewattananond's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Janewattananond's tee shot went 246 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Janewattananond to 4 over for the round.
