Jazz Janewattananond hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Janewattananond finished his round tied for 135th at 4 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Jazz Janewattananond hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th. This moved Jazz Janewattananond to 3 over for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Janewattananond reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Janewattananond had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Janewattananond reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to even for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Janewattananond's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Janewattananond's tee shot went 246 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Janewattananond to 4 over for the round.