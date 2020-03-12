-
Jon Rahm shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jon Rahm stands on the bulkhead to set up birdie at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Jon Rahm hits his 66-foot chip shot on the par-4 12th hole to 9 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
Jon Rahm hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 532-yard par-5 second, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rahm hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fourth. This moved Rahm to even for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Rahm chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
