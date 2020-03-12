  • Viktor Hovland putts well in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Vitkor Hovland hits his 144-yard tee shot on the par-3 17th hole to 3 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland’s clutch tee shot on No. 17 at THE PLAYERS

