In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.

After a 261 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Viktor Hovland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hovland's 97 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hovland had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland's his second shot went 30 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hovland hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Hovland got to the green in 2 and sunk a 68-foot putt for eagle, bringing Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th Hovland hit his tee shot 297 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hovland to 3 under for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Hovland hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.