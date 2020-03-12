Talor Gooch hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his round tied for 113th at 2 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Marc Leishman, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Talor Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Gooch chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gooch hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Gooch to 3 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Gooch's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gooch hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.