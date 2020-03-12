Scottie Scheffler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 7 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Cameron Champ, Keith Mitchell, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the par-5 11th, Scheffler chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th Scheffler hit his tee shot 320 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This par was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and put Scheffler at 3 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

Scheffler hit his tee shot 290 yards to the native area on the 423-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Scheffler hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.