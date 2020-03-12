In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his round tied for 37th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.

Tyler Duncan got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tyler Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Duncan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 2 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Duncan chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Duncan's 180 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Duncan hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 18th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Duncan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Duncan had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.