Abraham Ancer shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
Highlights
Abraham Ancer gets up-and-down for birdie at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Abraham Ancer gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Abraham Ancer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 103rd at 2 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ancer had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Ancer's 126 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Ancer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Ancer to even for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Ancer chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even-par for the round.
Ancer got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 over for the round.
