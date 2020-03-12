Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 2nd at 7 under with Harris English; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Bezuidenhout's 174 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Bezuidenhout's 95 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Bezuidenhout chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 7 under for the round.