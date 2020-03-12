In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 99th at 1 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Niemann hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Niemann at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Niemann's 174 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Niemann's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 18th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Niemann hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.