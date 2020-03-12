-
-
Daniel Berger shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
Daniel Berger hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Champ is in 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Berger had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 second, Berger chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Berger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Berger hit his 224 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.