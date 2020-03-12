In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 83rd at even par; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, van Rooyen's 91 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

Van Rooyen hit his tee at the green on the 181-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 532-yard par-5 second, van Rooyen took a drop on his third. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and one putting for bogey. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, van Rooyen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van Rooyen at 1 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 seventh, van Rooyen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, van Rooyen's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.