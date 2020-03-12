  • Corey Conners shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Corey Conners hits his 143-yard tee shot on the par-3 17th hole to 2 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners’ dialed-in tee sets up 2-foot birdie at THE PLAYERS

