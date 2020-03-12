-
Corey Conners shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners’ dialed-in tee sets up 2-foot birdie at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Corey Conners hits his 143-yard tee shot on the par-3 17th hole to 2 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
Corey Conners hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 third, Conners missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Conners to even for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Conners chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Conners hit his 271 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Conners chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Conners hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 4 under for the round.
