In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Max Homa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Homa finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 6 under.

After a 270 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Max Homa chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Homa went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Homa's 128 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Homa had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Homa hit his 114 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.