-
-
Sungjae Im shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Sungjae Im hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 18th at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 7 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Branden Grace, Keith Mitchell, Patrick Cantlay, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 277 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Im chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Im chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Im's 91 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.