Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Mitchell had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Mitchell's 169 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 first, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Mitchell hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 5 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 4 under for the round.