J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Branden Grace, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jim Herman, Cameron Champ, and Michael Thompson are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On his tee stroke on the 424-yard par-4 10th, J.J. Spaun went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spaun hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Spaun had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spaun hit his next to the left intermediate rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 fourth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Spaun stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spaun hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.