In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 2nd at 7 under with Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the par-5 11th, Si Woo Kim chipped in his third shot from 55 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Si Woo Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Kim chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kim's 192 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 7 under for the round.