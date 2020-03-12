-
Sam Ryder shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Sam Ryder hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 98th at 1 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Marc Leishman, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 302-yard par-4 12th, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Ryder chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
Ryder got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Ryder's 150 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
